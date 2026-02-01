MP CM Mohan Yadav hails Union Budget as key step towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Bhopal, Feb 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a decisive and effective stride towards realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

He described the budget as a catalyst that will accelerate development momentum across the nation while aligning perfectly with the principles of boosting economic progress, fulfilling the aspirations of ordinary citizens, and embodying the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' -- development for all with everyone's participation.

CM Yadav emphasised that the budget places special emphasis on marginalised sections, including the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

He noted that its provisions are poised to elevate India's global economic standing and garner appreciation across sectors for their forward-looking approach.

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives that will deliver substantial benefits to Madhya Pradesh. Key among them are allocations for urban development in cities with populations exceeding five lakh, alongside the creation of urban economic zones.

The budget's focus on enhancing pilgrimage sites in smaller cities, constructing a women's hostel in every district, and upgrading district hospitals will significantly aid the state's infrastructure and social welfare landscape.

CM Yadav particularly praised the reforms in the textile sector, calling the establishment of the PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh a major gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This integrated textile hub, located in Dhar, is expected to generate employment for three lakh people and support six lakh farmers, ushering in a new era of industrial growth in the Malwa-Nimar region and strengthening the state's position as a textile powerhouse, the chief minister said.

He also welcomed measures to simplify income tax processes for small taxpayers, the fiscal deficit target set at 4.3 per cent of GDP, and a grant of Rs 1,40,000 crore for states, which will further bolster Madhya Pradesh's finances.

The budget's push to position India as a biopharma hub, develop clinical trial sites, prioritise elderly care, reduce costs of medicines for serious diseases, and advance manufacturing through research, AI adoption, and strategic sector development received strong endorsement.

Additionally, provisions for trained guides at prominent tourist sites, the opening of archaeologically protected locations to showcase India's ancient heritage, and tax relief for foreign tourists are set to invigorate tourism and create jobs.

CM Yadav extended congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, affirming that this third budget of the Modi 3.0 government truly reflects inclusive and visionary governance aimed at equitable national progress.

