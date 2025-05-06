MP approves Pachmarhi land exclusion from sanctuary for tourism development

Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) The state government has opened doors of development in the colonial town of Pachmarhi -- a hill station in Madhya Pradesh and a UNESCO site for rare plant species Biosphere Reserves. The cabinet of Dr Mohan Yadav has approved the exclusion of 395.95 hectares of land from its sanctuary designation, paving the way for urban expansion and economic activity.

In a landmark decision, “This vast expanse of land in Pachmarhi will now be reclassified under Nazul, allowing legal transactions related to its purchase, sale, and development,” announced Kailash Vijayvargiya, State Minister for Urban Development, on Tuesday.

With this decision, the government is set to issue a revised notification regarding Pachmarhi Sanctuary.

“Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Madhya Pradesh government will initiate necessary legislative measures once the proposal formally secures cabinet approval,” Vijayvargiya stated, adding, “The Court’s verdict is clear -- the earmarked land is no longer classified as forest territory. Now we have a sufficient area for development, mainly for the tourism industry.”

The origins of Pachmarhi Sanctuary trace back to June 1, 1977, when the Madhya Pradesh government officially declared it under Section 18(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, at the time, the sanctuary’s boundaries were never clearly demarcated, leading to a longstanding ambiguity that restricted governmental and commercial activities within its precincts.

With the recent Supreme Court ruling, 395.95 hectares of land will now be officially designated as Nazul land, clearing a path for administrative restructuring.

The Forest Department has already submitted a proposal to the cabinet seeking authorisation for this transition. Once de-notified, the land will come under the governance of the ‘Pachmarhi Land Special Area Development Authority,’ ensuring a more streamlined approach to development initiatives and real estate transactions. Until now, due to its sanctuary classification, economic ventures in the area were severely limited.

Despite these constraints, numerous hotels -- especially boutique establishments -- have proliferated across the town over the past two decades.

With its rare plant species in its hilly areas, the Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve is spread across nearly 5,000 square kilometres.

The origins of modern Panchmarhi can be traced back to 1857, when Captain James Forsyth of the British Army of Madras Infantry and Subhedar Major Nathoo Ramji Powar noticed the plateau while en route to Jhansi.

Later, it was developed as a sanatorium for British troops in the Central province, and Powar was made Kotwal-in-charge of the armoury. Till the 90s, Pachmarhi also served as the summer capital for the Central province. Pachmarhi is a small community, and most of its land area is under the administration of the Pachmarhi Cantonment Board, which serves the Indian Army. The Indian Army Education Corps (AEC) area is located in the community.

