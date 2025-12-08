MoU signed to boost marketing and export of Mizoram’s agri produce

Aizawl, Dec 8 (IANS) In a landmark step, the National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) and the Mizoram State Cooperative Marketing & Consumers’ Federation Limited (MIZOFED) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen the marketing and export of the state’s agricultural produce.

An official said that the state's Minister of Cooperation, P. C. Vanlalruata, was present at the MoU signing ceremony.

He said that the MoU signing ceremony marks a pivotal step towards integrating Mizoram’s agricultural and allied sector into the international export ecosystem through the cooperative sector.

MIZOFED, established in 1981 and functioning as a key state government agency, operates across all districts, managing POL, LPG, and essential consumer product divisions, and plays a crucial role in the public distribution system.

The official said that this partnership signifies a new dawn for Mizoram’s agrarian community, paving the way for its unique products to reach discerning consumers worldwide and fostering sustainable economic growth through cooperative enterprise.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog recently formally declared Mizoram as the Ginger Capital of India, recognising the state’s reputation for producing high-quality ginger and its rapid growth in ginger production in recent years. The Mizoram government earlier expressed its gratitude to NITI Aayog for declaring the state as the ‘Ginger Capital of India’.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma last week chaired a meeting with the members of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), where the panel expressed its gratitude to NITI Aayog for declaring the state as the ‘Ginger Capital of India’.

The meeting reviewed ongoing initiatives and assessed reports of activities undertaken during the current year, including the high-level Stakeholders’ Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce held recently in New Delhi.

As per a detailed annual MAMB report on procurement, over 3.38 crore kg of ginger has been purchased this year, and the entire support price amounting to Rs 137.72 crore has been fully disbursed.

The official said that the MAMB is preparing to host a ‘Ginger Buyer-Seller Meet’, where buyers from across India are expected to participate.

The event is expected to facilitate new trade agreements for the upcoming ginger harvest.

Meanwhile, the new ginger processing unit at Sairang is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 12 next year.

--IANS

sc/dan