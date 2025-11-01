MoSPI, IICA join hands to develop comprehensive SDG-aligned framework for Viksit Bharat mission

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Saturday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to develop a comprehensive, sustainable development goals (SDG) aligned framework, integrating national, state, and corporate sustainability frameworks.

The collaboration aims to ensure that corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives of businesses are effectively aligned with state and Union Territory SDG objectives.

The IICA, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, envisions developing a Comprehensive SDG Alignment Framework, integrating National, State, ESG and CSR indicators to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The National Indicator Framework (NIF), which serves as the cornerstone for monitoring India’s progress towards the SDGs, will form the foundation for this collaborative effort.

Building upon the NIF, the initiative will develop a framework that aligns state-level indicators with national priorities while integrating ESG and CSR dimensions.

Together, the NIF–SIF alignment will strengthen evidence-based policymaking, foster sustainable corporate participation, and advance the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat through coherent and inclusive SDG monitoring and implementation.

The collaboration has been envisaged under the dynamic leadership of Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General & CEO, IICA, who has been instrumental in steering IICA’s strategic initiatives in the areas of ESG, CSR, and Responsible Business Conduct, and integrates the same with India’s national development agenda.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kishor Baburao Surwade, Additional Director General, Capacity Development Division, MoSPI; Dr Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor and Head, School of Business Environment, IICA; Ruchika Gupta, Deputy Director General, Social Statistics Division, MoSPI; Shivnath Singh Jadawat, Director, Training Unit, Capacity Development Division, MoSPI; Dr Ziaul Haque, Director, Social Statistics Division, MoSPI; and other officials from the MoSPI and the IICA.

--IANS