More flights coming from Gulf nations to India

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The overall flight situation from the Gulf nations continues to improve, with around 85 flights expected to operate from the UAE to India on Monday, while some also continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

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With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways was expected to operate around 10 flights to India on Monday.

However, the Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces remain closed. Jazeera Airways and Gulf Air are operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.

Airlines are operating limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations, with around 5,50,000 passengers having returned to India since February 28.

Due to airspace restrictions, Indian nationals are being facilitated for travel via alternative routes, including from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan, from Israel through Egypt and Jordan, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, an Indian national lost his life in an attack in Kuwait. The government has expressed condolences to the family, and the mission is coordinating with local authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

A total of 8 Indian nationals have lost their lives in various incidents, and one remains missing, with missions continuing to coordinate with local authorities and provide assistance to affected families, the statement said.

The ministry said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remaining the highest priority.

Particular attention is being given to Indian seafarers, with missions maintaining continuous contact with crew members to provide consular assistance, facilitate communication with families and assist in repatriation requests.

The welfare of Indian students in the Gulf countries is also being accorded high priority, with efforts being made to ensure that their academic year is not impacted.

Missions are coordinating with local authorities, Indian schools, the education boards concerned, and the National Testing Agency to address academic concerns. The CBSE has notified an assessment scheme for declaration of Class X and XII results in the region, while concerns related to ICSE, Kerala Boards, and examinations such as JEE and NEET are being addressed through regular outreach to students and parents, the statement said.

--IANS

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