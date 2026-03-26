More flights arriving in India from Middle East

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS): Flight operations from the Middle East to India are improving with additional flights from the war-torn region coming in.

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Around 80 flights were expected to arrive from various airports in the UAE on Thursday as airlines are operating a limited number of non-scheduled flights.

Flights continue to operate to India from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while the Qatar airspace is partially open with around 8–9 non-scheduled flights expected on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Special flights of Jazeera Airways and Gulf Air are also operating via Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to India. Travel from Iran by Indian citizens is being facilitated via Armenia and Azerbaijan, while for Indian citizens wanting to return from Israel, the home journey is being facilitated via Jordan, the statement said.

The airspace of Kuwait and Bahrain is closed, and the return of Indian citizens from these countries is being facilitated via Saudi Arabia.

A total of around 4,50,000 passengers have returned to India since February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf and West Asia region. Safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remain the highest priority. The 24x7 control room remains operational, with regular coordination with states and UTs.

Indian missions and posts are functioning round the clock, issuing advisories and maintaining contact with community organisations and local authorities. Assistance is being provided to seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors for visas, consular services and logistics, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations and safety of Indian seafarers, while ensuring continuity of maritime trade.

The DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 674 Indian seafarers so far, including 39 in the last 24 hours. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

As many as 20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf; DG Shipping, in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian missions, is actively monitoring the situation. DG Shipping Control Room is operational 24x7 and has handled 4,228 calls and 8,221 emails since activation, including 120 calls and 312 emails in the past 24 hours, it added.

Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion; State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have confirmed smooth functioning.

The Ministry continues coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations.

--IANS

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