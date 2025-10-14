'Monumental day': Gautam Adani on building India’s largest AI data centre campus with Google

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday that they are proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure at Visakhapatnam.

"A monumental day for India! Adani is proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus - in Visakhapatnam - engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence," said the billionaire industrialist.

In a post on X, ​ Gautam Adani said this facility will house the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) and Graphical Processing Unit (GPU)-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors -- from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance.

"We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges," said the Adani Group Chairman.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India.

It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel, according to a company statement.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub, developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India’s AI capabilities.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that "working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage".

