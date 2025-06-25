Mobile exports show robust growth in FY26, reach $5.5 billion in April-May: Minister

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said mobile exports from India witnessed a flying start to this fiscal, with the month of May clocking more than $3.09 billion in mobile exports from the country.

In the April-May period this fiscal, the country saw $5.5 billion worth mobile exports.

The government schemes like production-linked incentive (PLI) initiative have given a much-needed thrust to domestic manufacturing in recent years, with global tech giants like Apple and Samsung doubling down on ramping up their supply chains in the country.

According to Vaishnaw, exports of mobile phones from India in May increased by over 74 per cent over the same month last year.

“FY26 off to a strong start: $3 billion smartphone exports in May alone (+74 per cent YoY); $5.5 billion exports in April-May; and $8.2 billion electronics exports in April-May (+47 per cent YoY),” the Union Minister posted on X social media platform.

This stupendous growth has been achieved because India's competitive edge makes it a natural choice for tech giants like Apple and the US-based company has assured the government of its commitment to manufacture its products and boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Electronics exports from India has moved up from fifth position to third within one fiscal, owing to the transformative PLI scheme, according to Vaishnaw.

Electronics exports clocked an all-time high of Rs 3.27 lakh crore in FY25, with mobile exports standing at Rs 2 lakh crore. “Electronics exports moves up from fifth position to third within one fiscal. Three years in a row, electronics is India’s fastest growing export amongst India’s top 10,” Vaishnaw informed recently.

He further stated that lakhs of new jobs have been created in the electronics ecosystem, especially for women, along with “skilling, increasing DVA and Indian MSMEs joining global supply chains”.

The electronics manufacturing industry has seen a five times growth in the last 10 years, surpassing Rs 11 lakh crore while the entire ecosystem has created 25 lakh jobs. In the last decade, electronics exports have risen six times to surpass Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

The country has shown big companies like Apple the value of "Make in India”. The country has become a key hub for Apple’s global supply chain in recent years.

