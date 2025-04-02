MLMML retains top spot as India's no.1 electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in FY25

Mumbai: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has once again solidified its dominance as India's leading electric commercial vehicle (EV) manufacturer, securing the top position for the fourth consecutive year in FY25.

The company has played a pivotal role in advancing electrification in the L5 category, driving EV penetration in the segment to an impressive 24.2 per cent, up from 16.9 per cent in FY24.

MLMML's market share in the L5 electric three-wheeler segment stands at a remarkable 37.3 per cent, maintaining its leadership despite growing competition from established players and new market entrants.

The company's continued success highlights its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market expansion.

MLMML has achieved milestones in the electric commercial vehicle industry. It became the first company in India to sell over 2 lakh commercial EVs, setting a new benchmark in the sector.

The company's flagship product, the Treo, has solidified its position as India's No.1 electric auto, with over 1 lakh units sold.

In FY25, MLMML expanded its product line by introducing a metal-body version of the Treo and launching the Mahindra ZEO, its first-ever four-wheeler electric small commercial vehicle (SCV).

The ZEO marks the company's entry into the four-wheeler cargo electrification market, further strengthening its diverse product portfolio and reaffirming its leadership in last-mile mobility solutions.

All market data and statistics have been sourced from the Vahan portal, reinforcing MLMML's industry leadership and continued growth in the electric vehicle sector.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), is India's foremost manufacturer of electric small commercial vehicles.

The company is known for its award-winning EVs, including the Treo range, Zor Grand, and e-Alfa. MLMML offers the most extensive portfolio of three and four-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles powered by electric, petrol, CNG, and diesel fuel options.

The introduction of the ZEO four-wheeler SCV further strengthens its diverse offerings, complementing the Alfa and Jeeto range of fuel-efficient commercial vehicles. (ANI)