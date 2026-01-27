Mizoram’s strong SDG progress makes it ideal for CSR investments: CM Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 27 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that the state’s peaceful environment, low levels of corruption, high literacy rate, steady progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the people’s deeply ingrained spirit of tlawmngaihna make Mizoram an ideal destination for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Mizoram’s well-established spirit of tlawmngaihna (Mizo cultural concept meaning to be selfless, hospitable, courageous, and helpful to others, even at personal cost) makes the state an ideal place for CSR and other investments for the purpose of socio-economic benefit of the people.

Inaugurating the CSR Matchmaking Portal – “Mizoram CSR Connect” at the Aijal Club, Lalduhoma invited corporate entities and civil society organisations to actively engage in CSR initiatives in Mizoram, assuring that every rupee of CSR funds would be utilised in a transparent, meaningful, and impactful manner.

The portal has been developed jointly by the Mizoram CSR Cell under the Planning and Programme Implementation Department in collaboration with UNDP India, to facilitate effective linkage and coordination between CSR contributors and implementing agencies.

Referring to CSR data for 2023–24, the Chief Minister noted that Mizoram received only 0.06 per cent of the total CSR expenditure in India.

Emphasising the significant role CSR can play in development, he stated that the CSR Cell was established in the Chief Minister’s Office in June 2024 to strengthen CSR-related initiatives in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma said that the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal marks an important step in bridging CSR donors and seekers through a transparent and structured digital platform.

The portal, he added, is expected to enhance ease of doing CSR in Mizoram while also ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes for contributing corporates.

Addressing the function, Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, expressed her appreciation for the launch of the Mizoram CSR Connect portal, describing it as a commendable initiative with national and global relevance.

She said UNDP was proud to partner in the initiative and reaffirmed UNDP India’s focus on sustainable development, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation.

Commending Mizoram’s development initiatives, she reiterated UNDP’s commitment to continued collaboration with the State. She underlined the importance of data-driven planning for achieving impactful development outcomes and noted that the portal would greatly support CSR stakeholders through reliable data and informed decision-making.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman, Mizoram CSR Cell, T.B.C Lalvenchhunga, highlighted key CSR opportunities in Mizoram.

The event also witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Mizoram Start-Up Mission and participating corporate and institutional partners.

Secretary, Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Lalmalsawma Pachuau, delivered the welcome address.

