'Misleading': APEDA rejects allegations on organic cotton certification

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has strongly rejected the allegations made by an opposition leader regarding irregularities in organic cotton certification under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on Sunday.

In the statement, the APEDA clarified that the claims made during a recent press briefing were "unfounded, unsubstantiated and misleading", and only serve to weaken the credibility of India’s robust regulatory system.

The NPOP, launched in 2001 by the Department of Commerce, is India’s official organic certification programme for exports.

It is implemented by the APEDA and follows a strict third-party certification process. The system has been recognised as equivalent to the standards of the European Union, Switzerland, and accepted by the UK, with a mutual recognition arrangement in place with Taiwan as well.

Addressing the allegations that organic cotton production is concentrated only in Madhya Pradesh and involves a limited number of farmer groups, the APEDA said this is entirely incorrect.

As of July 19, the NPOP covers 4,712 active organic grower groups across 31 states and Union Territories -- representing nearly 19.3 lakh certified farmers producing a variety of crops including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, tea, coffee, spices, and cotton.

The APEDA also clarified that cotton is covered under NPOP only till the production stage.

Post-production processes like ginning and processing are handled under separate private certifications, not under NPOP.

The claims that farmers receive Rs 50,000 per hectare as a subsidy under NPOP were also dismissed by the APEDA, stating that neither the Department of Commerce nor the APEDA provides any such financial support under the programme.

To ensure credibility, the NPOP has a multi-layered system of checks. Certification Bodies, both government and private, carry out annual audits and inspections of farms.

These are further monitored by the National Accreditation Body (NAB) through unannounced audits coordinated by the APEDA.

Any case of non-compliance or malpractice is thoroughly investigated, and strict action is taken against defaulting certification bodies or grower groups.

