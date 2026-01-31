Minorities have high hopes from Budget; govt's efforts appreciated: Bishop Victor

Ajmer, Jan 31 (IANS) Bishop of the Diocese of Rajasthan, Church of North India (CNI), Raimson Victor, on Saturday said that minority communities have high expectations from the upcoming Union Budget and appreciated the Central government’s efforts towards their welfare and development.

Bishop Victor stated that the Minority Development and Finance Corporation under the Central government has played a significant role in providing employment opportunities and promoting self-reliance among minorities. He said that various government welfare schemes have benefitted all minority communities, including the Christian community.

Highlighting key initiatives, he said that the 'Hamari Dharohar Yojana' has made a meaningful contribution to the preservation and promotion of Christian cultural heritage. He added that the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' has led to improvements in schools, hostels, health centres, and community infrastructure, thereby directly benefiting the weaker sections of society.

The 'Nai Roshni Yojana,' he noted, has empowered women by enhancing their leadership abilities and improving financial literacy.

Bishop Victor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working consistently and positively for the welfare of minorities. He added that Christian institutions, schools, hospitals, and social organisations are actively engaged in social service with the support and cooperation of the government.

“All communities have expectations from the Union Budget, and minorities, too, are hopeful that their concerns and aspirations will be addressed,” he said.

He further stated that the government is expected to pay special attention to minority welfare in the forthcoming budget. Expressing confidence in the Centre’s intentions, Bishop Victor said he hoped that the budget would include provisions that benefit minority communities as well as all citizens, thereby accelerating the overall pace of national development.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s outreach efforts, Bishop Victor said that Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the Cathedral of Redemption in New Delhi on the occasion of Christmas symbolised the government’s respect for all religions and communities. He added that the Prime Minister’s interaction with Bishops during the visit sent a positive and reassuring message to society.

Bishop Victor said there are very high expectations from the government and expressed confidence that concrete steps would be taken in the upcoming budget to safeguard minority interests and create new opportunities for development and welfare for all citizens.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her ninth-consecutive Union Budget for 2026 on February 1, marking a historic presentation on a Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in Parliament. The Budget Session began on January 28, with the Economic Survey tabled on January 29, in keeping with the post-2017 tradition aligned with the April 1 fiscal year.

--IANS

jk/rad