Meghalaya CM plans to shift to green transport system ahead of National Games 2027

Shillong, Nov 28 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday stressed the urgent need to improve public transportation in the state and announced plans to transition from conventional auto-rickshaws to electric vehicles, in a move aimed at making the transport system environment-friendly ahead of the National Games in 2027.

Speaking at a programme organised under the Tura Beautification Project at the District Auditorium in Tura, Sangma said he was keen on making public transportation “green” before the mega sporting event, which the state is set to host.

He revealed that the government would soon hold discussions with auto-rickshaw associations on replacing existing fuel-based autos with electric ones.

“I am very keen on making public transportation green before the National Games 2027. For that, I will speak to the auto association about exchanging the present autos for electric autos,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government would extend financial support to auto owners willing to avail of the scheme.

Sangma said the shift to electric vehicles would not only help reduce pollution but also contribute to sustainability.

He noted that the move was part of a larger vision to transform the town into a greener, smarter and more organised urban centre through a combination of infrastructure development and community participation.

As part of the programme, cheques were distributed to 60 localities under the Tura Beautification Project, encouraging residents to take responsibility for keeping their neighbourhoods clean and well-maintained.

The top three best-performing localities received Rs 1 lakh each, while the remaining participating localities were awarded Rs 70,000 each.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of creating parks, open spaces and green areas for children and senior citizens, stating that such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening community bonds and improving quality of life.

He urged localities with available land to come forward so that such spaces could be developed and later managed by the community itself.

Senior district officials, representatives of the Tura Municipal Board and members of locality development committees were present at the event.

