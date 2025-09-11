Meghalaya basin received Rs 224 crore in three years: CM Sangma

Shillong, Sep 11 (IANS) The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) has secured funding of Rs 224 crore over the past three years, with the largest share of Rs 182.30 crore allocated in the current financial year 2024-25 for implementing innovative and cross-sectoral projects across the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Thursday.

Sangma, while replying to a question raised by North Shillong VPP legislator Adelbert Nongrum in the Assembly, said MBDA received Rs 24 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 17.70 crore in 2022-23.

He stressed that the authority’s accounts are regularly audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), ensuring transparency in its functioning.

Sangma informed the House that MBDA, established in 2012 under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, operates as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and functions as a registered society.

He further clarified that the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is a separate not-for-profit entity under Section 8 of the Companies Act, created primarily to meet the requirements of international funding agencies such as IFAD.

Explaining the mandate of MBDA, the Chief Minister said the agency is tasked with coordinating cross-sectoral and innovative development projects.

It is not restricted in implementing initiatives, whether they are externally aided projects (EAPs) or centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

On recruitment, Sangma said MBDA follows a structured and transparent process, involving examinations and qualification checks. All 729 employees currently serving under the authority are locals, he emphasised, adding that the selection process is guided by a professional human resource policy.

Responding to Nongrum’s concern about whether the creation of MBDA suggests a lack of capacity among government departments, Sangma dismissed the notion outright.

He underlined that departmental budgets have grown significantly, from Rs 9,000 crore earlier to nearly Rs 30,000 crore now, which is proof of their efficiency.

“Departments continue to implement their specific projects. MBDA exists mainly to ensure coordination where multiple departments are involved,” he explained.

In reply to a separate query by VPP legislator Heavingstone Kharpran from Mawryngkneng, the chief minister informed that projects aimed at protecting catchment areas for Shillong and Tura water supply are currently in progress.

--IANS

tdr/dan