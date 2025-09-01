Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic sales fall 8 pc in August

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday reported an 8.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales for August.

The company sold 1,31,278 units in the domestic market during the month, compared to 1,43,075 units in August 2024.

According to the company statement, total domestic sales, which include passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,34,048 units, down from 1,45,895 units in the same month previous year.

Exports also saw a dip, with Maruti Suzuki shipping 18,466 units in August 2025 compared to 22,566 units a year earlier.

As a result, the company’s total sales, including domestic and exports, stood at 1,52,514 units, lower than 1,68,361 units in August 2024.

While overall demand was subdued, Maruti Suzuki highlighted that sales of its utility vehicles such as Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga remained strong, continuing to drive a significant portion of volumes.

On the other hand, small car sales stayed weak as affordability pressures weighed on entry-level buyers.

The company said it is focusing on expanding its SUV portfolio and strengthening hybrid and CNG offerings to meet changing customer preferences.

Amid this sales performance, Maruti Suzuki marked a historic milestone in August by commencing exports of Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the ‘e VITARA’.

Over 2,900 units of the electric SUV were shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Belgium.

The exports follow the event at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat on August 26, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the start of e VITARA production and hailed the automaker as a brand ambassador of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The e VITARA is exclusively manufactured at the Gujarat facility and will be exported to over 100 countries, alongside being sold in the Indian market.

