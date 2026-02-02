Maruti Suzuki India clocks 12 pc sales growth in Jan, bookings jump 25 pc

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India has reported a strong sales performance in January, recording a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

The country’s largest carmaker sold 2.37 lakh vehicles during the month, according to the official data.

The company also saw a sharp rise in customer interest, with bookings increasing by nearly 25 per cent compared with January 2025.

During a media interaction, the management said Maruti Suzuki currently has pending bookings of around 1.75 lakh units. Of this, nearly 1.3 lakh bookings fall under the 18 per cent GST category and include popular entry-level models such as the Alto, WagonR and Celerio.

Demand conditions remain very strong across dealerships, with inventory levels coming down to just three days of stock.

The company’s newest model, the Victoris, has emerged as a key growth driver.

Cumulative sales of the model have crossed 50,000 units, while sales in January alone stood at 15,240 units.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, said the Victoris is receiving around 600 to 700 bookings every day. He added that the CNG variant of the model is facing a longer waiting period due to high demand.

The mid-size SUV segment, which typically includes vehicles priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, continues to attract strong buyer interest.

This segment includes models such as the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, making it one of the most competitive categories in the Indian auto market.

Maruti Suzuki said its market share in the mid-size SUV segment has increased sharply from 12 per cent to 19 per cent. The company also highlighted that average monthly volumes in this segment more than doubled to 21,155 units between October 2025 and January 2026, compared with an earlier average of 10,329 units per month.

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki announced plans to roll out a new loyalty programme for its existing customers. The loyalty upgrade programme will initially cover three models -- the Grand Vitara, Victoris and Invicto.

The company said customers can expect benefits in the form of direct price cuts, additional accessories, or a combination of both.

