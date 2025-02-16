PM Modi Targets ₹9 Trillion Textile Exports by 2030

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India's textile exports have reached Rs three lakh crore and the target is to take it to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030.

Speaking at Bharat Tex 2025, PM Modi said it is emerging as a mega global textile event. "Today, we are the sixth largest textile exporter in the world. Our textile exports have reached three lakh crores of rupees. Now, our target is to take it to nine lakh crores of rupees by 2030...But I want to say that after seeing the enthusiasm of people today, I feel you all will prove my target wrong, and the work will be completed before that," PM Modi said at the event being held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

"Bharat Tex is now emerging as a mega global textile event. This time, the entire spectrum of the value chain is participating here together, in which twelve segments are involved...Bharat Tex is becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration, and partnerships for policymakers, CEOs, and industry leaders across the world," he added.

India is the sixth largest textile and apparel exporter in the world. People linked to the entire spectrum of the textiles sector--from chemicals to yarns to garments--are participating in Bharat Tex 2025. PM Modi said Bharat Tex is becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration, and partnership among policymakers, CEOs, and industry leaders globally.

"It is a matter of satisfaction for the country that the seed we have planted is today growing rapidly on the path of becoming a banyan tree. Bharat Tex is now becoming a mega global textile event. I commend the efforts of all stakeholders involved in this programme and heartily congratulate everyone associated with it," he said.

PM Modi said FDI into India's textile sector doubled over the past decade and attributed the success to hard work and consistent policy. "Today, more than 120 countries are participating in Bharat Tex 2025...The entrepreneurs who are coming here are getting exposed to the culture and the cultural needs of 120 countries. They are getting opportunities to take their businesses from local to global. Bharat Tex gives us a glimpse of our tradition as well as of Viksit Bharat...the seed that we sow is growing very fast," he said.

During the event last year, PM Modi discussed five key factors in the textile industry - farm, fibre, fabric, fashion, and foreign. "This concept of farm, fibre, fabric, fashion, and foreign is now transforming into a mission for India. This mission is creating new opportunities for farmers, weavers, designers, and traders. In the past year, Bharat's textile and apparel exports have experienced a growth rate of 7 per cent," he had said.

In Budget 2025, the government announced a 'Mission for Cotton Productivity' to benefit lakhs of cotton-growing farmers. This five-year mission will facilitate significant improvements in cotton farming's productivity and sustainability and promote extra-long-staple cotton varieties. PM Modi said that technical textiles space has huge opportunities and India is tapping its potential. The central government aims to target the export of USD 10 billion worth of technical textiles under its National Technical Textiles Mission. To position India as a global leader in technical textiles, the Mission was launched in 2020-21 and has been extended till 2025-26, with a financial outlay of Rs 1,480 crore.

Technical textiles are defined as textile materials and products used primarily for their technical performance in various high-end industries. At present, India's technical textile exports are reportedly between USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion. The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025 and interacted with participants. (ANI)