India's Mobile Exports Hit Record ₹1.5L Crore in January 2025

New Delhi: India's mobile phone manufacturing industry has reached an unprecedented milestone, with exports soaring to a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore in January 2025, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The ICEA added in a release that the uptick marks a major leap from the previous export record of Rs 22,868 crore set in Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, underlining the transformative impact of the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. As per ICEA, mobile phone production witnessed a rise, doubling from Rs 2,20,000 crore in FY23-24 to Rs 4,22,000 crore.

Making projections, the ICEA added that production is set to reach an estimated Rs 5,10,000 crore in FY24-25, further cementing India's emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse. With India rapidly becoming a key player in mobile phone manufacturing, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) projects mobile phone exports could exceed approximately Rs 1,80,000 crore in FY24-25. This represents approximately 40 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year, crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore and an estimated over 680 per cent growth since the inception of the PLI scheme in FY20-21.

Mobile phone export is the largest growth driver within electronics, with the U.S. standing out as a key market for India's smartphones, as per ICEA. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, emphasised the need to build on this momentum, "We have reached a substantial scale, driven by strong government support and our industry's robust capability." He further added, "We cannot afford to be complacent--our journey has only just begun. There are immense opportunities still to be harnessed, and with the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, our window of opportunity is short. We must take decisive steps forward."

The ICEA added that this remarkable achievement is a product of a synergistic partnership between a proactive government and an industry that has consistently proven its mettle by producing globally competitive smartphones. Smartphones are now poised to become India's top export commodity for the first time in history--a testament to an unprecedented turnaround in our independent manufacturing capabilities, the ICEA said. (ANI)