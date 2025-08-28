Indian equity indices decline sharply over US tariff concerns

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The Indian equity indices fell sharply to end the session nearly one per cent lower on Thursday -- a day after the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods came into effect.

Sensex ended the session at 80,080.57, down 705 points or 0.87 per cent. The 30-share index started the session in negative territory at 80,754 against last session's closing of 80,786.54 amid selling across the sectors. The Index further extended the losing momentum to hit an intra-day low at 80,013.02 following the implementation of US tariffs on Indian goods.

Nifty settled at 24,500.90, down 211.15 points or 0.85 per cent.

"Domestic equities ended lower as pessimism took hold following the implementation of tariffs on Indian goods, dampening investor sentiments. While the cotton import duty exemption briefly lifted hopes of policy support to counter tariff impacts, triggering a short-lived intraday recovery, investor mood remained fragile, with large caps declining and mid and small caps underperforming amid risk-off sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Most sectors, including Auto, IT, FMCG, and Metals, traded in the red as investors turned to profit-booking from recent gains, while consumer durables outperformed, likely supported by GST rationalisation and expectations of festive demand, Nair added.

HCL Tech, TCS, Power Grid, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharati Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Trent, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, NTPC, BEL, Eternal and SBI were the top losers from the Sensex pack. While Titan, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, and Axis Bank were top gainers.

The majority of sectoral indices settled in negative territory amid selling pressure. Nifty Fin Services dropped 312.30 points or 1.20 per cent, Nifty Bank fell 630.10 points or 1.16 per cent, Nifty Auto declined 136.80 points or 0.54 per cent, Nifty FMCG closed 574.05 points or 1.02 per cent, and Nifty IT slipped 574.45 points or 1.59 per cent.

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Small Cap 100 dipped 254.25 points or 1.45 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 fell 718.70 per cent or 1.45 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 235 points or 0.93 per cent lower.

Rupee traded weakly as selling pressure in capital markets deepened, with FII flows continuing to remain negative amid persistent concerns on India’s growth outlook and fiscal deficit.

"The imposition of a 50 per cent US tariff has raised uncertainty over exports, weighing on overall sentiment, until there is clarity on alternatives either through negotiations with the US or by striking trade agreements with other nations -- investors are likely to stay cautious," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

The rupee is expected to remain under pressure with a near-term range of 87.25–88.25, he added.

