HNI India rebrands as Kokuyo Workplace India Ltd; targets 3 times growth by 2030

Mumbai: Japanese furniture and stationery maker, Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Read: Kokuyo), has completed the rebranding of its India business, HNI India, to Kokuyo Workplace India Limited. Kokuyo is Japan's first company to enter India's office furniture segment.

With this strategic move, Kokuyo India business is targeting 15-20 per cent growth over FY24, with an accelerated trajectory expected once the integration is complete. The rebranding marks a key milestone in Kokuyo’s effort to position India as a central growth hub in its Asia-Pacific operations.

The rebranding follows Kokuyo’s acquisition of HNI India earlier this year, marking a pivotal step in the company’s strategy to merge Japanese craftsmanship with Indian market dynamism. The move aligns with Kokuyo’s long-term global vision of CCC 2030 (Change, Challenge, Create) and commitment to design-led growth, innovation, and customer-centric transformation across the region.

Kokuyo India plans to deepen its presence in top metros and emerging business hubs by 2030. The company unveiled its new identity at Orgatec India 2025 in Mumbai earlier this month, with next-generation solutions designed to promote collaboration, agility, and well-being.

“This rebranding is not just about a new identity, but it’s also about a renewed purpose,” said Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, Kokuyo India.

“By combining the precision of Japanese design with India’s market dynamism, we’re building workplaces that are more adaptive, sustainable, and human-centric. This marks the next chapter in our journey to shape the future of work, with a clear goal of achieving threefold growth in India by 2030,” Sachdev added.

The global office furniture market is expected to grow at a 6-8 per cent CAGR through 2030, with Asia-Pacific accounting for over a quarter of global revenues. India is among the fastest-growing markets, driven by corporate expansion, hybrid work adoption, and increased focus on ergonomics and sustainability.

With a 350,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Nagpur and a 120-year heritage, Kokuyo continues to redefine workplaces worldwide through kaizen (continuous improvement), creativity, and functionality.

The company plans further investments in design innovation across all product categories and sustainability-focused manufacturing, reinforcing its “Make in India, for the World” vision.

With brands such as Camlin, Lamex, ACTUS, ESTIC, and Formax in its portfolio, Kokuyo India aims to bring global design sensibilities to local workplaces, combining Japanese minimalism with Indian adaptability.

--IANS

skp/