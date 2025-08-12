Make in India booster: OnePlus to manufacture premium tablets in country

New Delhi: In a boost for the 'Make in India' initiative, global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday announced a collaboration with domestic electronic firm Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL) to manufacture premium tablets.

This strategic partnership aligns with OnePlus’ long-term vision for India and its recent ‘Project Starlight’ initiative aimed at deepening local integration.

“As part of these efforts, OnePlus is ramping up its local manufacturing operations. In addition to producing smartphones in India, the company has begun manufacturing its tablet products at M/s BPL’s facility based in Greater Noida," the company said in a statement.

Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India said, "By localising tablet production, we are reinforcing our commitment to India and creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India.”

The collaboration is a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a global technology hub and the country’s growing competitiveness in the international market.

Alongside China and Vietnam, India is now a major player in global electronics manufacturing, with companies shifting production to diversify supply chains.

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Bhagwati Products Limited, said, “This milestone not only marks the addition of OnePlus to our customer portfolio but also the introduction of a new form factor to our manufacturing expertise at our Greater Noida facility.”

India now has 300 mobile manufacturing units, up from two in 2014. In FY14, 26 per cent of mobile phones sold in India were locally made, which has surged to 99.2 per cent being manufactured domestically, according to government data.

OnePlus’ key tablet offerings this year include the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite. Both tablets are being manufactured in India through a partnership with BPL, according to the company.

--IANS