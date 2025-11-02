Make in India booster: AOC projectors to be locally manufactured soon

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major boost to the government’s ‘Make in India’ mission, Clixroute Industries Private Limited on Sunday announced a strategic partnership with TPV Audio and Visual Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. to locally manufacture AOC projectors and AOC outdoor power supplies in India.

The company plans to invest $10 million to set up manufacturing infrastructure and build a strong local supply chain in Uttar Pradesh.

Under this multi-year agreement, Clixroute Industries, part of the RAAMPS Group of Companies, will serve as the exclusive importer, manufacturer, and reseller of AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India.

The collaboration is aimed at reducing import dependency and strengthening India’s self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem.

AOC International, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based TPV Technology, is a globally recognised electronics brand known for its high-quality display products.

TPV Technology is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of LCD monitors and televisions, and AOC is among its top global brands.

Speaking on the partnership, Himanshu Gupta, Director of Clixroute Industries, said, “This partnership is more than a business agreement -- it’s a bridge between world-class AOC and India’s rapidly growing consumer market.”

“By combining TPV’s innovation with our manufacturing expertise, we will deliver authentic AOC projectors and outdoor power solutions made right here in India,” Gupta mentioned.

He added that the company will invest over $10 million to build world-class infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will create around 200 new jobs, support local supply networks, and promote skill development in the region.

With India’s demand for advanced projection systems and outdoor power solutions growing across the corporate, education, entertainment, and infrastructure sectors, this collaboration is expected to significantly strengthen AOC’s presence in the country.

The partnership highlights how global technology and Indian manufacturing can come together to power the nation’s next phase of industrial growth.

