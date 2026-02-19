Maintain dynamic equity allocation as trade deals improve earnings visibility: Report

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Due to macro stability and recent trade deals, the earnings visibility of Indian markets improved, opening new opportunities after a phase of correction, a report said on Thursday.

The report from PL Asset Management, the asset management arm of PL Capital Group, recommended a Dynamic allocation strategy with gold hedge to investors. It is a "rule‑based multi‑asset allocation framework that dynamically calibrates exposure across equities and gold based on macro signals, valuation metrics and volatility regimes," the report said.

"With valuations normalising, domestic liquidity staying robust and internal risk indicators stabilising, the market is transitioning from a phase of correction to one of emerging opportunity," the firm forecasted.

Indian equities entered a consolidation phase in January 2026 amid global de‑risking, currency pressures and commodity volatility, and equity valuations have moderated toward a long‑term average range of approximately 19–20x earnings, the report noted. The report said that the moderation in valuations have improved the medium-term risk-reward profile of equities.

While the correction exposed narrow market participation, leading quantitative indicators suggest markets may be transitioning from consolidation toward early recovery, the firm suggested.

“With Budget clarity and strengthening trade linkages enhancing earnings visibility, we remain constructively positioned for the next phase of recovery,” said Siddharth Vora, Head - Quant Investment Strategies & Fund Manager, PL Asset Management.

According to the firm, Union Budget 2026 maintained policy continuity with a balanced focus on fiscal prudence and growth, sustaining capex, infrastructure, and manufacturing reforms that improve earnings visibility across industrial and export-led sectors. With inflation contained and external balances stable, macro fundamentals remain anchored.

The asset management firm said that the ‘value’ factor had outperformed in recent months, suggesting investors are gradually repositioning portfolios ahead of broader participation. Further, equities are trading near multi-cycle relative lows versus gold, reinforcing the case for improving forward return probabilities as volatility stabilizes, it said.

The firm signalled a rotation toward higher beta and cyclical sectors — historically an early marker of improving risk appetite.

—IANS

aar/