Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Sunday said the company’s overall auto sales, including exports, stood at 1,04,309 vehicles in January 2026, surging 24 per cent year‑on‑year.

Sports utility vehicle (SUV) domestic sales touched 63,510 units in January, up 25 per cent, while commercial vehicle domestic sales were 27,656 units, up 22 per cent, a company release said.

The total exports for January were 3,577 vehicles, up 5 per cent YoY, and while year‑to‑date exports in FY26 till January end stood at 33,638 vehicles, up 23 per cent, it added.

The company also saw strong year‑to‑date performance across segments, with utility vehicles posting a 19 per cent rise in FY26 YTD passenger vehicle sales in January, while three‑wheelers jumped 28 per cent on a FY26 YTD basis.

Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, the company began the year on a strong note in January by achieving impressive SUV sales and total PV sales, said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

"On January 14, we opened bookings for XUV7XO and XEV 9S, clocking 93,689 bookings for a booking value of Rs. 20,500 Crore - a record-breaking milestone in just 4 hours,” Gollagunta added.

Three‑wheeler sales, including electric models, rose 28 per cent YoY in January to 9,566 units, while YTD sales for FY26 surged 28 per cent to 92,012 units.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the 2‑ton to 3.5‑tonne segment rose 23 per cent to 23,647 units in January, the release noted.

Mahindra & Mahindra capped off December 2025 with its highest-ever volumes in SUVs and light commercial vehicles.

The company sold 50,946 SUVs in the domestic market during the month, registering a 23 per cent growth, while total vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 86,090 units, marking a 25 per cent year-on-year increase.

Commercial vehicle sales also grew strongly, supported by sustained demand in the LCV segment. Mahindra said the strong finish to 2025 reflects growing customer confidence and the success of its SUV-led strategy.

