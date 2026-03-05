Maharashtra maintains 5th rank in per capita income, Gujarat stays ahead

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Maharashtra continues to hold the fifth position in the country regarding per capita income.

Read More

Notably, Gujarat has maintained its lead over Maharashtra.

According to the Economic Survey for 2025-26, the revised figures for 2024-25 state that Maharashtra's per capita state income stands at Rs 3,17,801. For the current financial year 2025-26, the per capita income is projected to reach Rs 3,47,903. This is a preliminary estimate, and the final figures will be confirmed in the next financial year.

Maharashtra has consistently held this fifth spot for the past few years.

According to Economic Survey, Telangana tops among all states with per capita income at Rs 3,87,623 in 2024-25, Karnataka Rs 3,80,906, Tamil Nadu Rs 3,61,619, Gujarat Rs 3,27,195, Maharashtra Rs 3,17,801 and Andhra Pradesh Rs 2,66,240. Telangana has successfully retained the top position for the last three years.

The average national per capita income is estimated to be Rs 2,19,000 this year, up from Rs 2,05,000 last year. In comparison, Maharashtra's projected income of Rs 3,47,000 remains significantly higher than the national average.

While the state average is over Rs 3,17,801 there is a significant disparity between districts. There are seven districts including Mumbai City and Suburbs, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, and Kolhapur with PCI above Rs 3 Lakh, PCI between Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 3 Lakh: Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ratnagiri, Satara, Ahilyanagar, Wardha, Chandrapur, Latur, Dhule, Akola, Bhandara, Amravati, Dharashiv, and Jalgaon and PCI below Rs 2 Lakh: Gondia, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, and Nandurbar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains one of the most robust and dynamic economies in India, supported by a well-diversified structure spanning agriculture, industry and services. With Mumbai serving as the nation's financial capital and Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati emerging as prominent growth centres, the state makes a significant contribution to national output, investment and employment. Its economic strength is anchored in well-established manufacturing clusters, a rapidly growing services sector and an expanding innovation ecosystem.

According to Economic Survey, the state has witnessed accelerated infrastructure development in recent years, driven by substantial investments in roads, metro systems, ports, airports, industrial corridors and logistics networks.

Reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, promoting digital governance and encouraging sector-specific growth have enhanced Maharashtra's competitive edge.

With a strategic focus on sustainable development, industrial modernisation and inclusive growth, the State continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors.

--IANS

sj/svn