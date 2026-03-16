Maha govt sets 2037 target for 100 pc electric MSRTC bus fleet​

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday informed the Legislative Council that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will convert its entire fleet of 22,000 buses to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2037. ​

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He said the move positions Maharashtra as the first state in the country to commit to a complete transition of its state‑run bus network to EVs.​

Sarnaik said that out of 22,000 buses, around 800 are currently electric. He added that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for India to transition entirely to electric mobility by 2047. ​

As part of that campaign, Maharashtra has advanced its target to ensure the MSRTC fleet becomes fully electric by 2037.​

He said that although there was an initial plan to purchase 5,000 diesel buses annually for the next five years, the strategy has been overhauled. ​

He stated that apart from the 8,000 diesel buses already in progress, all future additions to the fleet will be electric. He also said a scheme has been planned to convert diesel buses to EVs.​

Sarnaik added that a proposal has been created to use solar power for recharging charging stations, which will save electricity and help the environment.

He said the government has proposed using solar energy to run charging stations, reducing dependence on the traditional power grid.​

The minister said the state’s EV Policy 2026 provides various monetary benefits for EV purchases, including tax exemptions and toll discounts. ​

EVs currently enjoy full toll waivers on major arterial routes such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Atal Setu (MTHL).​

He said the state government is developing charging stations every 25 km on highways, extending financial benefits, and promoting courses on developing charging technology.​

Delhi currently has the largest electric bus fleet in India, with over 4,200 EVs. Under its EV policy, the Delhi government aims to expand its electric bus fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and to 14,000 by 2028.​

--IANS

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