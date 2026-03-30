Maha govt launches slum-free Mumbai campaign, NETRAM system​

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) In a move to transform Mumbai into a slum-free city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Campaign. ​

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The initiative aims to accelerate slum redevelopment while simultaneously deploying the advanced NETRAM (Network for Encroachment Tracking and Reporting for Mumbai) technology to prevent new illegal encroachments.​

He stated that this significant campaign, launched during the birth centenary year of Balasaheb Thackeray, serves as a fitting tribute to the late leader’s vision for the city. ​

The state government’s decision is expected to provide a major boost to the slum redevelopment process, clearing the way for citizens to transition into well-equipped, secure housing. ​

“We are determined to realise Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of a slum-free Mumbai through this mission,” he said.​

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the campaign will prioritise clusters spanning more than 50 acres where more than 51 per cent of the area is slum. The Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme will be implemented by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority on large tracts of private, government, and semi-government lands. ​

Accurate mapping and biometric verification of all slum dwellers will be conducted. Memorandums of Understanding will be signed with agencies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and MAHAPREIT to streamline execution, he added.​

In a major relief for residents, the government has decided to increase the minimum size of rehabilitated tenements. All eligible residents will now receive 300 sq ft apartments. ​

Existing old projects will also be upgraded to meet these new standards. To ensure that Mumbai does not see the birth of new slums, the government is introducing NETRAM, the Deputy Chief Minister said. ​

“The system will utilise satellite data, Geographic Information System mapping, and digital technology to monitor land. High-resolution satellite imagery will be analysed three times a year (every four months) to detect any new structures immediately. Using the BISAG-N web portal, data on encroachments will be sent to relevant agencies for instant demolition,” he added.​

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has established an independent implementation cell, with instructions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, and Collector’s offices to set up similar units. ​

As redevelopment projects move toward high-rise buildings, the government has overhauled the maintenance deposit system to ensure the long-term sustainability of these buildings.​

--IANS

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