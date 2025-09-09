Maha govt launches 7th instalment of 'Namo Shetkari Yojana'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the seventh instalment of the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Kisan Yojana', under which a total of Rs 1892.61 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of 91,65,156 farmers in the state.

The government has launched Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Kisan Yojana on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure financial stability for farmers by annually providing financial assistance of Rs 6,000. This is in addition to Rs 6,000, which is provided annually under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

In Maharashtra, the eligible farmers covered under these two schemes receive Rs 12,000 annually.

In this seventh instalment, the subsidy for the period from April 2025 to July 2025 was given to the beneficiaries. The subsidy will be important for farmers due to the damage caused by heavy rainfall.

A total of six instalments have been given to farmer beneficiaries under the State's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Yojana so far. So far, 930,9000 farmers have been given a subsidy of Rs 11,130 crore in six instalments, said the government release.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said that the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Kisan Yojana is important to increase the income of farmers in the state and to enable them to meet production costs and to make agriculture sustainable.

“Through this scheme, financial assistance is provided to farmers every year. So far, the aid amount has been deposited directly into the accounts of lakhs of farmers in the state through six instalments. After the seventh instalment is distributed, the number of these beneficiaries will increase further. The scheme is strengthening the economy of rural areas,” the minister said.

