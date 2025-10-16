LTIMindtree's Q2 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 1,381 crore, announces Rs 22 dividend

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) IT company LTIMindtree on Thursday reported net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY26) at Rs 1,381.2 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The IT service provider had posted a net profit of Rs 1,251.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY26). The profit of the firm also rose 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,254.6 crore.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 10,694.7 crore, up over 9 per cent YoY from Rs 9731.8 crore and nearly 5 per cent QoQ from Rs 10,232.7 crore.

The multinational IT company announced an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for its shareholders and set October 24 as the record date for the same.

"The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration to those shareholders whose name will appear in the register of members or in the list of beneficial owners provided by the depositories as on Friday, October 24, 2025, being the ‘Record Date’ fixed for the purpose," the exchange filing said.

The company informed that it had 749 active clients and the firm had 86,447 working professionals as of September 30. The It firm has added 2,558 employees in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, LTIMindtree secured a large deal with a leading global media and entertainment company to drive its digital transformation and enable an AI-centric delivery model.

“Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organisation, leveraging our Blue Verse ecosystem," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation, he added.

--IANS

aps/na