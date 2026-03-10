LPG shortage will be resolved soon, claims former K’taka CM

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday claimed that the LPG shortage issue in the country would be resolved soon, asserting that most of the problems were likely to be addressed within a week.

“There is no petrol or diesel problem in the country. LPG supply from Gulf countries has stopped. This too will start again soon. Most of the issues will be resolved within the next week,” he claimed.

Bommai said the country needs to increase its domestic production and strengthen logistics, adding that the Central government was continuously working in this direction.

“Iran has allowed three ships from our country. This is a positive outcome of the Modi government’s efforts. Because of this, there has not been much fluctuation in petrol and diesel prices. Now there is an LPG issue, and attention must be focused on resolving it,” he said.

Criticising the opposition, Bommai alleged that they were trying to politicise every issue.

“Whatever happens in any part of the country, even if a dog bites somewhere, the opposition tries to link it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their situation has become that bad. They have never thought about the country,” he said.

He further said that the entire world was facing concerns, and the opposition should look at what was happening in other countries.

“The situation in our country is better compared to many other nations. But the opposition wants to do politics in everything. They even want to politicise the country’s difficulties instead of contributing to development,” Bommai alleged.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on Tuesday, said issues such as the reported shortage of LPG cylinders and rising fuel prices must be discussed in Parliament, accusing the Union government of avoiding debate on matters affecting people and businesses.

"Our entire hotel and commercial industry has been affected," he stated.

Shivakumar said the issue had already been raised by members of the INDIA Bloc and that several MPs had staged protests demanding a discussion.

“Foreign policy is not about today alone. The stocks of diesel are running out. It is our right to raise our voice. Our entire hotel and commercial industry has been affected. It is the duty of the government to provide petrol, diesel and gas, which are used by households. It has become a big problem,” he said, adding that such matters must be debated openly in Parliament.

“The government should discuss the shortage of LPG cylinders in Parliament. Our members have raised the issue, and the Central government has allowed them to discuss it. All INDIA Bloc MPs have staged a protest. Why are they fearing discussion?” he said.

