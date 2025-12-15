Lokesh meets Pradhan, seeks Rs 4,400 crore under STARS Project

Amaravati, Dec 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Monday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and sought Rs 4,400 crore in financial assistance under the STARS Project as part of Samagra Shiksha reforms and Rs 1,270 crore additional funds for 2025-26.

Minister Lokesh urged the Union Minister to approve the state government’s proposal for sanctioning 11 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and to take steps for the establishment and operationalisation of 12 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) recently allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh further appealed for permission to set up 155 Smart Kitchens on a pilot basis under the PM POSHAN scheme across the state.

During the meeting, Lokesh briefed the Union Minister on the initiatives being undertaken by the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh to improve learning outcomes at all levels and sought the Centre’s support for strengthening education standards across the state.

He highlighted the launch of the Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, aimed at ensuring that primary school students achieve essential reading and numeracy skills, according to an official release here.

Lokesh informed the Union Minister that the state government has introduced a clicker-based Interactive Classroom Response System in government schools to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

He also explained that, to familiarise students with constitutional values at an early age, the government organised a student mock assembly titled ‘Andhra Pradesh School Legislature’ on Constitution Day.

In addition, the state has published the Children’s Constitution of India in book form.

The AP Minister further stated that Andhra Pradesh has launched the country’s first government-managed Central Smart Kitchen in Kadapa, strengthening the mid-day meal ecosystem while ensuring efficiency, quality and transparency.

During the meeting, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the steps taken by the state government to improve education standards.

During the meeting, Minister Lokesh invited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate the Model Autism Support Centre developed at Chinakakani in Guntur district, which has been established with support from the Government of India.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State Pemmassani Chandra Sekhar, and Members of Parliament were present during the meeting along with Minister Lokesh.

