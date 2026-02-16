Liquor traders strike in Rajasthan, seek longer hours

Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) Liquor traders across Jaipur on Monday shut their shops and staged a protest outside the Excise Office in Jhalana, demanding an extension in liquor sale timings and an end to what they described as unwarranted police harassment.​

Read More

The strike received a mixed response in the city, with the majority of liquor vendors supporting the protest, while a few establishments initially remained open before being persuaded to shut down by office-bearers of the traders’ body. ​

Hundreds of traders gathered under the banner of the Raj Liquor Welfare Society and marched to the Excise Office during the day.​

The protest was primarily directed against the state government’s new excise policy, particularly the proposed 12.5 per cent increase in liquor sales targets. ​

Society President Nilesh Mewara alleged that while the government had raised the sales target, it had failed to extend liquor sale hours as previously promised, placing additional pressure on traders. ​

A delegation of the protesting traders met District Excise Officer Mahipal Singh and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands and grievances.​

The memorandum highlighted concerns over increased financial targets and alleged harassment by local police personnel during routine checks. Later, another delegation met Excise Commissioner Shivprakash Nakate at the Secretariat. ​

According to traders present at the meeting, the Commissioner assured them that their demands would be considered positively after discussions at the government level.​

He also promised to immediately speak with senior police officials regarding complaints of harassment. ​

Following the Commissioner’s intervention and reported assurances from police authorities, the traders decided to call off the protest. ​

Liquor shops across Jaipur began reopening around 2 p.m., restoring normal business operations in the city.

--IANS

arc/dan