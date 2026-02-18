Liquor maker Radico Khaitan's Chief Operating Officer steps down

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Liquor maker Radico Khaitan's Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha has stepped down from his post due to "personal reasons", joining Allied Blenders & Distillers as its new Managing Director.

Sinha had previously served as Executive Director and CEO of BDA (now Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd).

"I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan Limited due to personal reasons. I would like to be relieved from my responsibilities by 31 March 2026," he said in his resignation letter.

Sinha had joined Radico Khaitan in March 2017 as Chief Operating Officer.

"It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity and contribute to the Company's growth journey," he added.

"I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Board and my colleagues across the organisation for their support, collaboration, and trust during my tenure," Sinha said.

Last May, Radico Khaitan announced the withdrawal of its newly launched whisky brand ‘Trikal’ after facing severe backlash over the brand’s name and imagery, which many claimed hurt religious sentiments.

In an official statement shared with IANS, the company had said it respects the voices of Indian citizens and, as a responsible organisation, has chosen to discontinue the brand following an internal review.

"'Trikal' was never just a name -- it was intended as a tribute to India’s timeless spirit," the company said, while explaining that the term comes from Sanskrit and refers to the past, present, and future.

The brand’s teal-coloured bottle label featured a minimalist line drawing of a face with closed eyes and a circular mark on the forehead, which critics said resembled Lord Shiva’s third eye.

Radico Khaitan, known for popular labels like 8PM, Magic Moments, and Rampur Indian Single Malt, had positioned ‘Trikal’ as part of its premiumisation strategy, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500.

Meanwhile, Radico Khaitan reported a jump in Q3 ‍profit. The company posted a 62 per cent rise in profit to Rs 1.55 ‌billion ($16.9 ‌million) for the quarter ended December 31, up from Rs 954.9 million rupees ‌a year ago. Revenue from operations went up 22 per cent to Rs 54.24 billion.

