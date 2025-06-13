LIC to fast-track insurance claims for victims of Air India AI-171 crash

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday announced immediate measures to ease the financial burden on the families of the victims.

The insurer said that it would expedite claim settlements and offer several concessions to support the affected families.

LIC also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of passengers, crew members, and people on the ground who lost their lives in the crash.

“LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of on-board passengers and crew members of Air India flight AI-171 and also people on the ground who were killed due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad,” the company said in a statement.

The insurer assured that it is fully committed to supporting those affected and would expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief. LIC has introduced several special concessions to help ease the claim process for the victims’ families.

“In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of death of the policyholder due to the plane crash or any compensation paid by Central/State Government or Airline Authorities will be accepted as proof of death,” the statement said.

LIC also said that all efforts will be made to reach out to the claimants and ensure that claims are settled expeditiously.

For further assistance, families can contact the nearest LIC Branch, Division, or Customer Zone. The LIC call centre can also be reached at 022-68276827.

Private insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance also announced special measures for its policyholders affected by the crash.

The company has set up a dedicated claims settlement desk to prioritise death and disability claims of those impacted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the crash site and also met the injured victims at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Expressing his grief on social media platform X, PM Modi said the loss of lives in the crash had left the entire nation shocked.

--IANS

pk/rad