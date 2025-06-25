LIC ranks 4th in top 10 list of most valuable Indian brands for 2025

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The government-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ranked 4th among the 10 most valuable brands in India, according to the Brand Finance India 100 report for 2025.

The report notes that LIC's 2025 brand value stood at $13.6 billion, up 35.1 per cent from its 2024 brand value of $10.07 billion.

LIC reigns supreme among the top brands ranked in the Indian insurance sector. The public sector giant claimed the position of the world’s third strongest insurance brand, ranked by Brand Finance’s 2025 Global Insurance 100 report, achieving a BSI score of 87.9/100. Based on Brand Finance’s market research data, LIC is perceived as a brand with high familiarity and appeal in its home market, alongside its sustained AAA brand strength rating.

Back in the list of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, LIC stands at the 8th spot with a market capitalisation of Rs 5.98 lakh crore, backed by a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 19,039 crore compared with Rs 13,782 crore in the year-ago period. The state insurer announced a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31.

The India 100 2025 by brand value list is based on an assessment of over 200 Indian brands, spanning many sectors, including IT services, hospitality, automotive, pharma, tyres, and retail. The methodology takes into account the latest available audited financials of companies.

LIC reported a 13.79 per cent year-on-year increase in group premium for May this year. For the first two months of the financial year 2025-2026, group premium grew 13.66 per cent, according to data compiled by the Life Insurance Council.

In May 2025, LIC collected Rs 14,374.87 crore in group premiums, up from Rs 12,632.26 crore in May 2024. The overall new business premium grew 10.27 per cent from Rs 16,690.39 crore in May 2024 to Rs 18,405.04 crore in May this year. The overall life insurance industry garnered Rs 30,463.20 crore, marking a 12.68 per cent rise over Rs 27,034.14 crore collected in the same month last year.

