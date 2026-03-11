Land surveys to be completed within 30 days: Maha Revenue Minister​

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that the land survey process in the state will now be completed within 30 days, down from the previous 60- to 90-day window. ​

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, outlining a comprehensive plan to modernise the Land Records Department through high-tech equipment and a major recruitment drive. ​

The announcement came in response to a "Calling Attention" motion moved by MLA Babanrao Lonikar regarding the backlog of pending survey cases and staff shortages.​

“To eliminate human error and manual delays, the government will deploy 1,500 Rover machines. Currently, 1,250 are in use; the goal is to ensure every land surveyor is equipped with one. A new organisational structure has been approved for the first time since 2003. This includes filling 994 new positions to reduce the workload on existing staff,” said the minister. ​

He assured that the posts of Deputy District Superintendents will be filled within the next three months.​

According to the Minister, maintenance surveyors with high merit will now be eligible for a selection grade. ​

"To ensure transparency and speed, we are shifting to a tech-driven approach. Funds for the additional Rover machines will be provisioned through the District Planning Committee and Land Acquisition funds,” said the Minister. ​

Currently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Commissionerate handles the burden of eight districts. The government is now actively considering a proposal to establish a second Revenue Commissionerate and a Deputy Director of Land Records office in either Nanded or Latur to improve administrative efficiency, he stated.​

Meanwhile, Minister Bawankule announced that the policy to convert lands allotted to ex-servicemen, landless farmers, and agricultural labourers under the Maharashtra Agricultural Lands (Ceiling on Holdings) Act from 'Class-2' to 'Class-1' will be declared by March 31, 2026. MLA Shweta Mahale had raised a demand to grant exemptions in the premium charged while converting the ceiling lands allotted to ex-servicemen from Class-2 to Class-1. ​

Currently, as these lands are under the Class-2 category, there are legal restrictions on their transfer.​

Acknowledging this demand, the Revenue Minister stated, "The government is positive about making these lands 'Freehold,' and the necessary process is in its final stages." ​

Minister Bawankule further stated, "A notification regarding the rules for the conversion of these lands was published on January 14, 2026. After considering the objections and suggestions received until February 11, the file has now been approved by the Law & Judiciary Department and the Finance Department. The final policy to convert these lands from Class-2 to Class-1 will be published by the end of March 31."​

Keeping in view that these lands were allotted to landless individuals, labourers, and ex-servicemen, the government is taking special care to ensure they do not face a financial burden. ​

"Based on the laws and rates determined for the conversion of 'Nazul' lands, a minimal amount will be charged to make these lands freehold. This will provide significant financial relief to ex-servicemen and the underprivileged," the Minister clarified.

​--IANS

sj/dan