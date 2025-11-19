Kumaraswamy, Odisha CM discuss bottlenecks concerning expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan and held discussions on several matters, including issues related to the expansion of the integrated steel plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Rourkela in Sundargarh district of the state.

While briefing the media persons after the meeting with CM Majhi, the union minister said that they had a lengthy and fruitful discussion on several issues pending for the past several years.

“Some issues have persisted for several years. Today, the Chief Minister held an extensive discussion with our ministry officials and state officials. He has assured quick action, particularly on land-related matters,” the Union Minister said.

Kumaraswamy stated that a committee has already been constituted following discussions in Delhi to address and resolve all pending concerns regarding SAIL’s proposed 9.5 MTPA expansion plan.

“The Chief Minister has shown strong leadership. After our meeting in Delhi, we formed a committee, and most issues are now moving towards resolution. I am thankful for the CM’s proactive response,” he added.

The Union Minister emphasised that Odisha will be a major contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing national steel production.

“Our Rourkela plant is being expanded to 9.5 million tonnes. Private steel players are also playing a significant role. The Centre is committed to supporting both private and public sector units to strengthen India’s steel ecosystem,” Kumaraswamy said.

He concluded by reiterating that the Centre and state will work jointly to accelerate steel sector growth in Odisha.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, extensive discussions were held on the smooth acquisition of land for the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant.

CM Majhi, during the meeting, noted that the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant is very necessary, which will ensure rapid economic progress of the state and create employment opportunities.

The government also decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of a senior state government official in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and resolve all the pending concerns following discussions with the people.

Discussions were also held on different issues, including the supply of land related to building an Airport in Rourkela.

--IANS

gyan/dan