Korean Air vows zero tolerance against aircraft emergency exit tampering

Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) Korean Air said on Monday it will adopt a zero tolerance policy toward passengers who tamper with aircraft emergency exits, warning that it will seek criminal charges against violators to strengthen aviation safety.

The country's flag carrier said it is responding to a rise in such incidents, which pose a serious threat to flight safety. Korean Air said there have been 14 cases of exit tampering or attempted tampering in the past two years, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company noted that unauthorised tampering of exit doors has continued despite heightened awareness following a widely reported 2023 Asiana Airlines case in which a passenger opened an exit door in the middle of the flight.

South Korea's Aviation Security Act prohibits passengers from touching aircraft doors, exits or onboard equipment, and violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Korean Air said it will refer all such cases for criminal prosecution, seek civil damages for actual losses and impose travel bans on violators.

Korean Air has transported more than 16 million passengers so far this year, with Tokyo marking the most popular destination among outbound travellers.

According to the company's year-end report based on data from Jan. 1 to Nov. 10, Korean Air flew a total of 280 million kilometers throughout 2025, a distance equivalent to 560,000 round trips between Mount Baekdu and Mount Halla, two of Korea's most iconic peaks stretching from the far north to the far south.

Passenger volume reached 16.49 million, with travelers in their 30s and 40s accounting for 40 percent of the total and those in their 50s and 60s making up 30 percent.

Foreign nationals represented 35 percent of all passengers, with Americans and Chinese travelers each accounting for 24 percent of that group.

The report also highlighted unique travel patterns: the most frequent customer flew 216 times this year; 5,192 unaccompanied minors traveled using Korean Air's children assistance service; and nearly 32,000 pets were transported overseas.

