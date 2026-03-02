Kolkata port surpasses previous year's loading figure in 11 months

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), achieved a major operational milestone by handling 64.026 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo from April 2025 to February 2026, thereby surpassing the total traffic of 63.951 MMT handled during the entire Financial Year 2024–25.

"With one month still remaining in the current financial year, the Port has exceeded last year’s overall cargo throughput, demonstrating sustained growth momentum, enhanced operational efficiency and strong collaboration with stakeholders across the maritime trade ecosystem," SMPK has said in a statement.

In the last 11 months, SMPK recorded notable growth across both its dock systems. While Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 17.033 MMT as against 15.01 MMT handled during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, registering a growth of 13.48 per cent, the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) handled 46.993 MMT compared to 42.697 MMT between April 2024 and February 2025. This reflected a growth of 10.06 per cent.

The overall cargo traffic of SMP Kolkata registered a growth of 10.95 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Container traffic also witnessed the highest ever growth during the period, with the port handling 8,74,360 TEUs between April 2025 and February 2026. This surpassed the previous record of 8,44,762 TEUs during FY 2019-20," the statement said.

Port chairman Rathendra Raman appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders while expressing satisfaction at the figures.

"Crossing the previous financial year’s cargo handling performance before the close of the current fiscal reflects the dedication and coordinated efforts of Team SMP Kolkata, along with our valued trade partners and stakeholders. The Port remains committed to improving efficiency, strengthening logistics connectivity and contributing meaningfully to India’s port-led development vision," he said.

"This milestone highlights the port’s continued focus on operational excellence, infrastructure optimisation and customer-centric service delivery. With ongoing modernisation initiatives and improved cargo handling systems, SMP Kolkata is well positioned to achieve higher benchmarks in the coming years," Raman added.

--IANS

jayanta/uk