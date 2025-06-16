Karnataka authorities intensify crackdown on bike taxis following HC order, vehicles seized

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) Karnataka Transport and police authorities launched a crackdown on bike taxi services in Bengaluru and other district headquarters on Monday, acting on a directive from the high court.

On Monday alone, RTO officers in Bengaluru seized 103 bike taxis.

About the drive against bike taxis, RTO Additional Commissioner Mallikarjuna stated that the Karnataka High Court had already declared bike taxi services illegal, clearly stating that no provision in the law allows their operation.

"We started the crackdown on bike taxis today. Two-wheelers with white license plates cannot be used for commercial purposes. Along with white-plate two-wheelers, white-plate cars are also not allowed for commercial purposes," he stated.

The Transport Department had not allowed bike taxi services previously, and there is no legal provision for them. He warned that if the High Court order isn't followed, the crackdown will continue.

Meanwhile, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has written to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking their urgent intervention to revoke the ban.

The letter underlines the livelihood crisis that could hit over one lakh bike taxi riders across the state.

Popular app-based aggregators have already curtailed their services in Karnataka, limiting operations to parcel deliveries.

In a statement on Monday, Uber stated, it has taken the difficult decision to suspend bike taxi operations in Karnataka from June 16 following the High Court order.

"This will negatively impact the many thousands of riders who rely on bike taxis for their daily mobility needs, as well as the many thousands of drivers who rely on the service for their livelihood. We will continue engaging with the Government of Karnataka to help shape a progressive policy framework that enables safe, accessible, and affordable mobility options for everyone," it said.

The crackdown follows the high court decision last Friday, which declined to stay a single-judge bench order directing the cessation of bike taxi services. A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, extended the deadline for halting services to June 15 and posted the matter for further hearing on June 24.

The earlier order, issued on April 2 by Justice B. Shyam Prasad, held that bike taxi aggregators cannot operate in Karnataka unless the state notifies guidelines under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and frames the necessary rules.

The order came in response to petitions by various companies, which sought more time to wind down services.

In its letter, the Namma Bike Taxi Association said that the ban threatens the livelihoods of over one lakh riders, many of whom are students, daily wage workers, and sole breadwinners.

"We ride in the sun, rain, and traffic for 10-12 hours a day to support our families. This is not just extra income -- this is our only income," the letter said.

"Our humble request is -- don't ban us overnight. Talk to us. We appeal for a way forward that ensures passenger safety, adherence to regulations, and more importantly, allows our families to sustain," the letter said.

The association alleged that instead of framing regulations for licensing, training, and insurance, the Transport Department has abruptly cut off riders' income. It also cited the state’s earlier withdrawal of the electric bike taxi scheme as another instance of policy inconsistency.

Highlighting the socio-economic fallout, the letter said: "Karnataka has made commendable efforts for gig workers -- through social security measures, welfare boards, and insurance. But this decision is pushing us into crisis."

