Kapas Kisan app will make cotton selling easier for farmers: Union Minister

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched the ‘Kapas Kisan’ mobile app, calling it a “farmer-first” step that will make selling cotton easier and more transparent for growers.

The app, developed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under the Ministry of Textiles, aims to digitise the entire procurement process under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

“This farmer-first mobile app marks a major step in enhancing ease in selling of cotton by our cotton growers,” the Union Minister stated.

Speaking at the launch, Singh said the app would protect cotton farmers from distress sales and ensure timely and fair MSP operations.

“By digitising key steps -- right from registration to payment tracking -- we are ensuring timely, transparent and fair MSP operations. It reinforces our commitment to safeguard farmers from any distress sales and to accelerate the vision of Digital India,” the minister said.

The ‘Kapas Kisan’ app allows farmers to register themselves, book slots for selling cotton at procurement centres, and track payments in real time.

It also provides updates on quality assessment, accepted quantities, and payment processing.

Available in multiple Indian languages, the app reduces paperwork, cuts waiting time at centres, and gives farmers the option to choose convenient slots for selling their produce.

The government said the move is part of broader efforts to support India’s textile sector, which depends heavily on stable cotton supply.

Farmers’ interests are safeguarded through the MSP mechanism, while industry competitiveness is maintained through measures such as the recently extended cotton import duty exemption until December 2025.

Cotton remains the backbone of India’s textile industry, which employs over 45 million people and contributes significantly to exports.

By combining farmer-friendly digital tools like the ‘Kapas Kisan’ app with policy measures on cotton supply, the government aims to strengthen both cotton growers and textile manufacturers.

