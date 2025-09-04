JNPort PSA Terminal’s 2nd phase inauguration makes Maha home to India’s largest container terminal: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the inauguration of JN Port - PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) Phase-2 is the start of a new era in India’s maritime journey, and it makes Maharashtra home to India’s largest container terminal.

CM Fadnavis, who attended the inauguration, said, “This milestone strengthens Maharashtra’s position as the number 1 cargo handler in terms of port capacity created in India. But this is just the beginning. Once Vadhavan Port becomes operational, Maharashtra will rank among the world’s top 10 ports, shaping global trade for the next century.”

He further stated, “Such progress is the result of Hon PM Narendra Modi’s visionary port-led development strategy, executed with unmatched speed over the past decade.

“The strong partnership between JNPA and PSA India has turned this vision into reality and will continue to boost capacity, enhance efficiency, and strengthen India’s global maritime position.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, virtually inaugurated the second phase of the JNPort PSA Terminal (BMCT). With this, the terminal's total container handling capacity would stand at 4.8 million TEUs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port, which is India’s premier container port, handles five major dedicated container terminals operated by global market leaders with a deep draft of 15+ metres, with the capability of handling 18,000 TEU vessels.

The port handles 54 per cent of the containerised cargo across all major ports of India.

--IANS

sj/dan