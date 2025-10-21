J&K Speaker admits PDP resolution seeking one-time exemption for electricity dues

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Speaker of J&K legislative assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday admitted a private resolution by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA seeking a one-time exemption for electricity tariff outstandings to consumers.

The resolution was submitted by PDP MLA from Kupwara, Mir Fayaz.

The resolution submitted by MLA will now move to the next stage and be subjected to the ballot procedure in the upcoming Assembly session.

The initiative aims to provide much-needed relief to households burdened by rising power costs and frequent billing disputes.

The resolution aims at one-time waiving off all outstanding dues with the consumers.

As per the rules of the Legislative Assembly, the resolution will be put to a vote through a ballot to decide whether or not it will be listed in the calendar of the assembly for seeking a vote to adopt or decline the resolution.

After the 2024 elections, in the 90-member J&K assembly, NC has 42 seats, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI M 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Peoples Conference 1, Awami Ittehad Party 1 and 6 independents.

Congress later decided to support the Omar Abdullah-led NC government from outside without joining it.

Of the 90 assembly seats, two seats of Nagrota in the Jammu division and Budgam in the Valley fell vacant.

Nagrota seat was won in the 2024 elections by Devender Singh Rana for the BJP, who later passed away on October 31, 2024.

BJP has nominated Devyani Rana, the daughter of the late Devender Singh Rana, for the Nagrota by-election.

The Budgam seat fell vacant after Omar Abdullah resigned from this seat and chose to represent the Ganderbal seat in the assembly.

Omar had won the 2024 assembly election in two seats.

NC has nominated former minister, Aga Syed Mehmood, for Budgam and Shamim Begum for Nagrota by-poll.

The Election Commission has announced voting in the Nagrota and Budgam assembly polls on November 11.

