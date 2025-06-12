J&K, Ladakh linked by tourism, want both to grow together: Omar Abdullah govt

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said on Thursday that the government and the people of the union territory want tourism to flourish in Leh-Kargil and J&K together.

Speaking to the media during the visit of Kashmir Travel Agents Association members to Kargil, Nasir Aslam Wani expressed commitment to strengthening relations with Ladakh for tourism development in the whole region.

“We want the growth of Leh, Ladakh and J&K as tourism links us together. Kargil has been a great destination and the tourism capital of Ladakh. Adventure tourism and those interested in trekking have visited Kargil and Leh as well. This common factor binds us together, and we want to grow together,” Wani said.

He said that from the National capital city of Delhi, Kashmir is just a one-hour flight and now only a few hours by a rail journey.

“If you choose to go to Switzerland, you have a better destination available here. All that you look forward to seeing in Switzerland is in Kashmir, and we offer you more,” he said.

He praised the efforts of Kashmir tour and travel operators to include Leh and Kargil in their itinerary to boost tourism.

“This proves the good intentions of local tour and travel operators. They are not selfish as they are working for the development of the entire region, including Leh and Kargil.

“We have to give the message that Kashmir is safe and the tourist has nothing to fear. The chief minister is himself taking care of tourism, and there is no event connected with tourism that the chief minister does not personally attend,” Wani added.

It must be recalled that Kashmir had a tourism boom when the terror attack took place in Pahalgam on April 22.

Terrorists backed by Pakistan killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local. The slain tourists included one Nepali national. The tourists were targeted based on their religion.

After the terror attack, the flow of tourists to the valley declined drastically.

