Jio announces unlimited offer for the upcoming cricket season

Mumbai: In a game-changing move for cricket lovers, Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers.

With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs. 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before.

-What's included in this Unlimited Offer?

*90-day free JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K

Catch every match of this season on your home TV or on your mobile in 4K, absolutely free.

*50-day FREE JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home

Experience a free trial of ultra-fast internet and the best home entertainment with a truly immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K.

JioAirFiber delivers:

1).800-plus TV Channels

2).11-plus OTT apps

3).Unlimited WiFi

4). And much more

-How to avail the offer?

*Recharge /Get New SIM between March 17 and March 31, 2025.

1).Existing Jio SIM users: Recharge with Rs. 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.

2). New Jio SIM users: Get a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.

3).Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to know the benefits details.

Other Offer Terms:

1).Customers who have recharged before March 17, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack.

2). The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from 22nd March 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

For more details, visit jio.com or visit the nearest Jio store today. This offer is powered by JioAiCloud.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, one of most important tournaments in the yearly cricket calendar, will kickstart from March 22 onwards and will kickstart with an exciting clash between Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (ANI)