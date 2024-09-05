Jio announces 8th anniversary offer for mobility users

Mumbai: On the occasion of its 8th anniversary, Reliance Jio has announced special offers on select recharge plans for its mobility users.

Subscribers who recharge between September 5 to 10 will get three benefits worth Rs 700 with quarterly plans of Rs 899 and Rs 999 and an annual plan of Rs 3599.

"Rs 899 and Rs 999 plan have per day data limit of 2GB and their validity is 90 days and 98 days respectively whereas Rs3599 plan comes with daily data quota of 2.5 GB, valid for 365 days," as per the Reliance Jio press release.

Benefits include a subscription to 10 OTT and a 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth Rs 175. Subscription to 3 months of Gold membership of Zomato at no cost and AJIO vouchers of Rs 500 for purchases above RS 2999.

Eight years ago, Jio was launched with a bold vision to digitally transform India by making high-speed data and digital services affordable and accessible to all.

Today, with over 490 million subscribers, Jio has become a key driver of India's digital revolution, empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge technologies. From seamless connectivity to innovative digital services, Jio continues to enable the nation to thrive in the digital age, fostering a more connected, informed, and empowered society.

This offer is valid for the period September 5 to September 10.

