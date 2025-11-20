Jeffrey Epstein had email exchanges with Anil Ambani, claims Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has erupted as activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan claimed that there were “many emails” exchanged between convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Indian businessman Anil Ambani.

In a post on the social media platform X, Bhushan wrote that the two seemed to be close

"Very Interesting! So many emails between Convicted Sex trafficker & pedophile Jeffrey Epstein & our own bank fraudster Anil Ambani!" he said.

"They seem to have been thick as thieves!" Bhushan added.

His remarks surfaced on the same day the US took a major step towards making thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents public.

On Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump signed a bill directing the release of files from the federal investigation into Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

Trump said the Department of Justice had already handed over close to 50,000 pages of documents to Congress.

The US House of Representatives passed the bill with a 427-1 vote, and the Senate approved it through unanimous consent.

The move followed intense debate between lawmakers, who accused one another of delaying access to the documents.

Trump continued to deny any association with Epstein, saying he expelled him from his club years earlier and had “nothing to do with him”.

Bhushan’s claim adds an Indian angle to the developments, linking Epstein to Anil Ambani, who is currently facing multiple investigations in India.

Earlier this month, Ambani skipped two summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a FEMA probe related to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project.

The agency is investigating allegations that about Rs 40 crore from the 2010 project awarded to Reliance Infra was diverted abroad through shell companies and routed to Dubai. ED officials believe the trail may be connected to a larger hawala network of over Rs 600 crore.

--IANS

pk/dpb