ISA regional meeting to be held in Colombo from July 15

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The International Solar Alliance (ISA) will host the seventh Regional Committee Meeting (RCM) for Asia and the Pacific Region from July 15-17 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Tuesday.

This conference will bring together government officials, technical universities, think tanks, institutional partners, and leaders from the private sector to advance a coordinated and strategic agenda for scaling solar deployment across this dynamic and diverse region.

With the theme ‘Advancing Solar Cooperation Across a Region of Diversity and Opportunity’, the meeting will serve as a confluence of strategic dialogue, knowledge exchange, and action-oriented outcomes to strengthen the APAC region’s leadership in the global solar transition, the ministry said in a statement.

Ashish Khanna, Director General, ISA, said, “The Asia and the Pacific Region is at the heart of the global energy transition. The Regional Committee Meeting in Colombo is an opportunity to develop practical, investment-ready solutions with the potential to scale across countries and technologies.”

Whether it is developing regional aggregated solar energy platforms for SIDS, enabling regional interconnections between countries, scaling up Asian institutions for the integration of solar and digital innovation, or supporting the growth of new technologies like Green Hydrogen and storage, this meeting will help chart a path towards a solar-powered future, grounded in partnerships and local leadership, he added.

The RCM, chaired by the Vice President of the region, the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, will serve as a platform to align regional solar priorities with ISA’s evolving strategic vision, anchored in its four foundational pillars. These include expanding catalytic and blended finance initiatives to de-risk solar investments and progressing ISA’s vision of the ‘Silicon Valley for Solar’ through a hub-and-spoke model.

The other two pillars are expanding initiatives like the SIDS platform for e-tendering and e-procurement to aggregate regional demand and open wider market access, and charting a technology roadmap and policy innovation.

These efforts build on the ISA-ADB joint project on Ecosystem Readiness for Green Hydrogen, which was prominently showcased at the Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) 2025 held in Manila, Philippines.

Other Thematic sessions during the APAC RCM will explore:

Operationalising the SIDS solar platform, strengthening institutional capacity through STAR Centres and accelerating green hydrogen, energy storage, and E-Mobility.

Developing policy pathways and project pipelines for emerging solutions, especially targeting Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Advancing Regional Interconnections: Exploring frameworks for cross-border solar trade, new financing models, and leveraging regional grid infrastructure to expand solar access and lower costs.

The RCM will also include the signing of Country Partnership Frameworks with select countries and Partnership Agreements with regional and international organisations to further strengthen ISA’s solar initiatives and expand collaborative efforts across Asia and the Pacific region. In addition, the meeting will feature discussions on the establishment of new regional STAR Centres aimed at enhancing institutional capacity, building technical expertise, and supporting the region’s long-term solar energy goals.

This Regional Committee Meeting will mark a significant step in strengthening ISA’s regional engagement, paving the way for impactful programmes, resilient partnerships, and long-term strategies aligned with ISA’s Framework Agreement and the broader global climate agenda, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/uk