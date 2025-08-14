IOCL's Q1 net profit surges 83 pc to Rs 6,808 crore

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Maharatna public sector company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Thursday posted an 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26.

Net profit for Q1 FY26 came in at Rs 6,808.12 crore, up from Rs 3,722.63 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the figure was lower than the Rs 8,367.63 crore profit recorded in the March 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose just 0.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,21,849.02 crore from Rs 2,19,864.34 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of the company in the first quarter were Rs 2,14,830.24 crore, compared to Rs 2,16,125.54 crore in year-ago period.

The major contributors to the company’s expenses were the cost of materials consumed at Rs 1,09,450.8 crore, purchases of stock-in-trade at Rs 47,904.81 crore, excise duty at Rs 29,508.37 crore and other expenses at Rs 13,031.67 crore.

Operating performance was stronger, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 32.5 per cent to Rs 13,850.66 crore from Rs 10,452.51 crore in the same period previous financial year.

Operating margin improved to 4.61 per cent from 2.91 per cent a year earlier, though it slipped from 4.96 per cent in the previous quarter, the firm stated in its regulatory filing.

Despite the sharp annual profit growth, IOC’s share price fell after the results. The stock touched the day’s low of Rs 140 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down 1.65 per cent from its previous close of Rs 142.40.

IOC shares have gained 19.49 per cent in the past six months but are still down 14 per cent over the last year.

--IANS

pk