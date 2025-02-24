Invest MP Global Investor Summit 2025 to begin today in Bhopal; leading industrialists from globe participating

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, is all set to host the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025, which will be held on February 24-25.

The summit aims to showcase the state's vast investment potential and bring together global and domestic investors.

According to an official release, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit will witness the participation of 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business ties.

Several leading industrialists from the country are also participating in summit. Notable business leaders attending include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries Limited; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited.

The diplomatic delegation at GIS-2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia. Senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada will also be present.

Additionally, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, along with high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their participation.

The World Bank will play a crucial role in GIS-2025, led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, accompanied by senior specialists in infrastructure and digital transformation. The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will also be represented, with Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor attending the event.

Several global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, reflecting strong international interest in Madhya Pradesh.

These include the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), led by Director General Hiroyuki Kitamura; German Trade & Invest, represented by Director Seema Bharadwaj; Invest Ottawa; and top agencies from Italy, Canada, Australia (Austrade), and Malaysia (Matrade).

To attract investment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav organized Regional Industry Conclaves in several divisions of Madhya Pradesh. He also held interactive sessions across major Indian cities and conducted international investment roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan.

These efforts have created a strong platform for regional industries and have successfully drawn global companies to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The GIS-2025 summit is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players. With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organizations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India.